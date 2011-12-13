MUMBAI Dec 13 India's pepper futures rose on Tuesday as estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks supported buying, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 3:00 p.m., the most active December pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent higher at 36,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* "India is offereing at a discount of $400-$500 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market. Exports are likely to remain good in the short term," said Jojan Malayil, CEO of Bafna Enterprise in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper gained 242.5 rupees to 35,272.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from top producer Vietnam and India usually arrive in January but this season Indian supplies could arrive before the end of the month as farmers will try to take advantage of higher prices.

* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were higher on bargain buying after falling 3 percent in the previous session, though higher carry forward stocks and prospects of a bigger crop next year is seen weighing on prices towards the end of the sesison, analysts said.

* At 3:00 p.m, the December turmeric contract was 1.86 percent up at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* "In the spot, sentiment is weak because of an expected higher crop. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 43 rupees to 5,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell tracking bearish spot market, where higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state, dampened demand.

* At 3:00 p.m, the most active January jeera was down 0.33 percent at 13,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 71 rupees to 14,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)