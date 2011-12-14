MUMBAI Dec 14 India's pepper futures rose on Wednesday on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks that supported buying, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 3:23 p.m., Januray pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.76 percent higher at 35,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiment is firm in the local market due to estimates of lower domestic production. Prices are likely to extend gains further by the end of the session," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Analysts expect the January pepper contract to touch 36,250 rupees by the end of the session.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 215.5 rupees to 35,525.00 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower as farmers cleared stocks on expectations of a bigger crop next year while higher carry forward stocks from last year's crop also weighed, analysts said.

* At 3:23 p.m, the December turmeric contract was 0.90 percent down at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* "Selling pressure is high in the market because of an expected higher output for next year. Supply pressure is likely to keep prices under pressure," said Mittal from Karvy.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 83.5 rupees to 5,447.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures snapped a 3-day falling streak on bargain buying supported by thin supplies, though higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state is seen weighing on prices by the end of the session.

* At 3:23 p.m, the most active January jeera was up 2.38 percent at 14,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In futures, it is just a technical bounce-back. The trend is still weak. Prices are unlikely to gain further in the absence of local and export demand," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, prices fell 71 rupees to 14,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)