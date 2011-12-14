MUMBAI Dec 14 India's pepper futures rose
on Wednesday on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting
stocks that supported buying, analysts and traders said.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* At 3:23 p.m., Januray pepper on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.76 percent
higher at 35,805 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sentiment is firm in the local market due to estimates of
lower domestic production. Prices are likely to extend gains
further by the end of the session," said Shikha Mittal, analyst
at Karvy Comtrade.
* Analysts expect the January pepper contract to touch
36,250 rupees by the end of the session.
* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 215.5
rupees to 35,525.00 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to
13,750 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower as farmers cleared stocks on
expectations of a bigger crop next year while higher carry
forward stocks from last year's crop also weighed, analysts
said.
* At 3:23 p.m, the December turmeric contract was
0.90 percent down at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions for the crop.
* "Selling pressure is high in the market because of an
expected higher output for next year. Supply pressure is likely
to keep prices under pressure," said Mittal from Karvy.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins
from January.
* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 83.5
rupees to 5,447.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to
50,000 tonnes.
JEERA
Jeera futures snapped a 3-day falling streak on bargain
buying supported by thin supplies, though higher sowing in the
key producer Gujarat state is seen weighing on prices by the end
of the session.
* At 3:23 p.m, the most active January jeera was up
2.38 percent at 14,070 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In futures, it is just a technical bounce-back. The trend
is still weak. Prices are unlikely to gain further in the
absence of local and export demand," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a
trader from Unjha in Gujarat.
* In Unjha spot market, prices fell 71 rupees to 14,000
rupees per 100 kg.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown on 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera
is cultivated during the winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to
20,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)