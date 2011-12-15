MUMBAI Dec 15 Turmeric futures were lower on Thursday, tracking a bearish spot as expectations of a bigger crop and higher carry forward stocks from last year, dampened demand, analysts said.

* At 1:28 p.m, the December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.34 percent down at 4,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* "We will be getting fresh arrivals from the new crop by January-February. Demand is subdued on apprehensions of further decline in the prices," said Sandeep Akula, a trader from Nizamabad, a major market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* Spot traders are expecting a fall of another 300-400 rupees per 100 kg in turmeric prices.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 84 rupees to 5,447 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures were down as traders took advantage of higher prices, though hopes of fresh export enquiries on cheaper Indian produce in the international market and estimates of lower domestic output limited the downside, analysts and traders said.

* Indian origin pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower than other competitors in the international market.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 12:50 p.m., January pepper on NCDEX was 0.47 percent down at 35,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper prices to recover by the end of the session as the fundamentals are bullish.

* "Fresh enquires are coming from overseas buyers. Pepper exports are expected to rise in coming days because we are the only suppliers, as of now, with other producers left with little stocks," said Mukesh Dharamsi, a trader from Kozhikode, in Kerala.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 317 rupees to 35,815.00 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were up on short-covering supported by marginal export enquiries, though higher sowing in key producer Gujarat state restricted the gains, analysts said.

* At 1:29 p.m, the most active January jeera was up 0.22 percent at 14,259 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering is supporting jeera prices. It is expected to trade range-bound with no major upside as the fundamentals are still weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 54 rupees to 14,218 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)