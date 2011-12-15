MUMBAI Dec 15 Turmeric futures were lower
on Thursday, tracking a bearish spot as expectations of a bigger
crop and higher carry forward stocks from last year, dampened
demand, analysts said.
* At 1:28 p.m, the December turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.34
percent down at 4,502 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions for the crop.
* "We will be getting fresh arrivals from the new crop by
January-February. Demand is subdued on apprehensions of further
decline in the prices," said Sandeep Akula, a trader from
Nizamabad, a major market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins
from January.
* Spot traders are expecting a fall of another 300-400
rupees per 100 kg in turmeric prices.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 84 rupees to 5,447 rupees per
100 kg.
* India's turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56
percent to 50,000 tonnes.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures were down as traders took advantage
of higher prices, though hopes of fresh export enquiries on
cheaper Indian produce in the international market and estimates
of lower domestic output limited the downside, analysts and
traders said.
* Indian origin pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower
than other competitors in the international market.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* At 12:50 p.m., January pepper on NCDEX was 0.47
percent down at 35,620 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect pepper prices to recover by the end of the
session as the fundamentals are bullish.
* "Fresh enquires are coming from overseas buyers. Pepper
exports are expected to rise in coming days because we are the
only suppliers, as of now, with other producers left with little
stocks," said Mukesh Dharamsi, a trader from Kozhikode, in
Kerala.
* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 317
rupees to 35,815.00 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to
13,750 tonnes.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were up on short-covering
supported by marginal export enquiries, though higher sowing in
key producer Gujarat state restricted the gains, analysts said.
* At 1:29 p.m, the most active January jeera was up
0.22 percent at 14,259 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some short-covering is supporting jeera prices. It is
expected to trade range-bound with no major upside as the
fundamentals are still weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst
at Kotak Commodities.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 54 rupees to 14,218
rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera
is cultivated during the winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to
20,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)