MUMBAI Dec 16 India's pepper futures fell on Friday on profit-taking at higher levels though hopes of fresh export enquiries on cheaper Indian produce in the international market and estimates of lower domestic output limited the downside, analysts and traders said.

* Indian origin pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower than other competitors in the international market.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 3:35 p.m., January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.22 percent at 35,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper prices to recover by the end of the session as the fundamentals are bullish.

* "Pepper futures may recover by the end of the day due to estimates of lower output. It may re-bound to 36,050 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 97.5 rupees to 35,920.00 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-October rose 33 percent to 13,750 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as higher sowing in key producer Gujarat state weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* At 3:36 p.m, the most active January jeera dropped 0.28 percent to 14,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is not as expected but if prices fell little more than we may see some improvement in demand. Prices are very high and should come down," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 22 rupees to 14,91 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Jeera exports during April-October edged up 4 percent to 20,500 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on Friday as higher carry forward stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop in January triggered selling, analysts said.

* At 3:36 p.m, the April turmeric contract on NCDEX was 1.35 percent down at 4,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* "Prices are expected to fall further with the arrival of new season crop. Turmeric output in 2012 is estimated higher because of increased area under cultivation," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a major market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 47 rupees to 5,343 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's turmeric exports during April-October jumped 56 percent to 50,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)