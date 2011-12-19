MUMBAI Dec 19 India's turmeric futures
hit their maximum upper limit on Monday as traders shifted
positions to the far month April contract a day before the
December contract expires, analysts said.
* Analysts and traders, however, expect higher stocks and
expectations of increased output next year to weigh on prices at
higher levels.
* "Traders are rolling over the positions to the April
contract. April contract may test resistance at 4,480 rupees in
the intra-day trade," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy
Comtrade.
* At 2:38 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 4.01
percent up at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions for the crop.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins
from January.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 40.5 rupees to 5,267 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures were up due to a supply squeeze in
spot and estimates of lower domestic output. Competitive prices
in the global market also supported the trend, analysts said.
* Indian origin pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower
than other competitors in the international market.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* At 2:15 p.m., January pepper on NCDEX was 0.70
percent higher at 35,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall trend is bullish in pepper because of supply
shortage. Indian pepper prices are competitive in the
international market but demand is expected to gain pace only
after the New Year holidays," said Mittal from Karvy.
* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper fell 75.5 rupees
to 36,277.50 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were up on a decline in daily
supplies while marginal export inquiries supported, analysts
said.
* At 2:40 p.m, the most active January jeera was up
3.26 percent at 14,718 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies at the Unjha market have come down to
2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared to the average trade
of 5,000-5,500 bags daily.
* "The decline in daily supplies is supporting jeera prices.
But any major rise is unlikely because sowing is progressing
well," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 72 rupees to 14,330
rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)