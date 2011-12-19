MUMBAI Dec 19 India's turmeric futures hit their maximum upper limit on Monday as traders shifted positions to the far month April contract a day before the December contract expires, analysts said.

* Analysts and traders, however, expect higher stocks and expectations of increased output next year to weigh on prices at higher levels.

* "Traders are rolling over the positions to the April contract. April contract may test resistance at 4,480 rupees in the intra-day trade," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At 2:38 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 4.01 percent up at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 40.5 rupees to 5,267 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures were up due to a supply squeeze in spot and estimates of lower domestic output. Competitive prices in the global market also supported the trend, analysts said.

* Indian origin pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower than other competitors in the international market.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 2:15 p.m., January pepper on NCDEX was 0.70 percent higher at 35,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend is bullish in pepper because of supply shortage. Indian pepper prices are competitive in the international market but demand is expected to gain pace only after the New Year holidays," said Mittal from Karvy.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper fell 75.5 rupees to 36,277.50 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were up on a decline in daily supplies while marginal export inquiries supported, analysts said.

* At 2:40 p.m, the most active January jeera was up 3.26 percent at 14,718 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies at the Unjha market have come down to 2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared to the average trade of 5,000-5,500 bags daily.

* "The decline in daily supplies is supporting jeera prices. But any major rise is unlikely because sowing is progressing well," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 72 rupees to 14,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)