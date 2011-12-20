MUMBAI Dec 20 India's turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high early on Tuesday as higher spot supplies and expectations of increased output in 2012 weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* "April contract may touch 4,570 rupees on Tuesday but may not sustain at higher levels because the trend is still weak," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At 1:37 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.40 percent down at 4,442 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,550 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 8 rupees to 5,265 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures fell as marginal fresh supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports ahead of Christmas holidays weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* At 1:37 p.m., January pepper on NCDEX was 0.29 percent lower at 35,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh export orders are likely to be placed only in January after traders come back from vacation. Till then the activities in the export front will be thin," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Marginal supplies from the new season pepper have started coming to the spot market and are likely to pickup by January.

* Industry officials, however, do not expect any sharp fall in pepper because of estimates of lower domestic output.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper fell 110.5 rupees to 36,432 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were up on concerns over per hectare yield of the crop due to higher than normal temperature during sowing period while a fall in spot supplies and some export inquiries supported, analysts said.

* At 1:37 p.m, the most active January jeera was up 0.47 percent at 14,862 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies at the Unjha market have come down to 2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared to the average trade of 5,000-5,500 bags daily.

* "Higher than normal temperature in winters during the sowing period is expected to hit the yields of the crop," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* "January contract may test resistance at 15,100 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday."

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 82.5 rupees to 14,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)