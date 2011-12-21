MUMBAI Dec 21 India's turmeric futures hit a new contract high on Wednesday as traders buy expecting local and export demand to push up price sharply, analysts said.

* "Prices have bottomed out. A fresh rally could be seen till 4,800 rupees. Export enquires are good because prices are at very attractive levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At 2:44 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.52 percent higher at 4,560 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,626 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 36 rupees to 5,334 rupees per 100 kg. Prices have fallen more than 68 percent since the start of the year to Dec. 21.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions for the crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to estimates of lower production and thin stocks although small supplies from the new season crop restricted the gains, analysts said.

* At 2:44 p.m., January pepper was 0.34 percent higher at 35,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias till the middle of January, when arrivals peak.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Hudani from Kotak expects pepper to touch 36,000 rupees by the end of the day on Wednesday.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 212 rupees to 35,944 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were lower as higher area under cultivation and weak spot offset concerns that crop yield may decline due to higher-than-normal temperature during the sowing period.

* At 2:44 p.m, the most active January jeera was down 1.01 percent at 14,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* "Weather is supportive for jeera sowing. Total area under cultivation may touch 300,000 hectares this season," said an official from the state farm department, who declined to be identified.

* In Unjha spot market, prices slipped 17.5 rupees to 14,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)