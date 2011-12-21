MUMBAI Dec 21 India's turmeric futures
hit a new contract high on Wednesday as traders buy expecting
local and export demand to push up price sharply, analysts said.
* "Prices have bottomed out. A fresh rally could be seen
till 4,800 rupees. Export enquires are good because prices are
at very attractive levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst
at Kotak Commodities.
* At 2:44 p.m, the April turmeric contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
2.52 percent higher at 4,560 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract high of 4,626 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 36 rupees to 5,334 rupees
per 100 kg. Prices have fallen more than 68 percent since the
start of the year to Dec. 21.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions for the crop.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins
from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up due to estimates of lower production
and thin stocks although small supplies from the new season crop
restricted the gains, analysts said.
* At 2:44 p.m., January pepper was 0.34 percent
higher at 35,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias
till the middle of January, when arrivals peak.
* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the
spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* Hudani from Kotak expects pepper to touch 36,000 rupees by
the end of the day on Wednesday.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 212 rupees
to 35,944 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were lower as higher area
under cultivation and weak spot offset concerns that crop yield
may decline due to higher-than-normal temperature during the
sowing period.
* At 2:44 p.m, the most active January jeera was
down 1.01 percent at 14,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
* "Weather is supportive for jeera sowing. Total area under
cultivation may touch 300,000 hectares this season," said an
official from the state farm department, who declined to be
identified.
* In Unjha spot market, prices slipped 17.5 rupees to 14,470
rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)