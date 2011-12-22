MUMBAI Dec 22 India's turmeric futures
retreated from a new contract high on Thursday to be down as
mounting physical arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next
year triggered selling.
Good export demand, however, arrested a sharper fall,
analysts said.
* "Supplies are still high in the spot market. Erode market
is receiving around 10,000-12,000 bags of 70 kg each daily,"
said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* At 2:56 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.43
percent lower at 4,606 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract high of 4,690 rupees earlier in the day.
* April turmeric is expected to take support around 4,470
rupees in the short term, analysts said.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,302 rupees per
100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions.
* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the
end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting
season begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were higher, supported by estimates of lower
production and thin stocks, analysts said.
* At 2:56 p.m, January pepper was 0.58 percent
higher at 35,745 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper prices are expected to move up in the short term.
Export demand is steady as India is offering lower than other
competitors," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias
till the middle of January, when arrivals from the new season
crop peak.
* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the
spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 147 rupees
to 35,732 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher due to a fall in
daily supplies and export demand although higher area under
cultivation and weak spot are seen weighing on prices by the end
of the session.
* At 2:56 p.m, the most active January jeera was
0.92 percent higher at 14,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is good at these levels in jeera. But any
sharp rise is unlikely because sowing is higher in Gujarat,"
said Mittal, from Karvy Comtrade.
* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
* In Unjha spot market, prices slipped 14 rupees to 14,472
rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)