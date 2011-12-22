MUMBAI Dec 22 India's turmeric futures retreated from a new contract high on Thursday to be down as mounting physical arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next year triggered selling.

Good export demand, however, arrested a sharper fall, analysts said.

* "Supplies are still high in the spot market. Erode market is receiving around 10,000-12,000 bags of 70 kg each daily," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At 2:56 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.43 percent lower at 4,606 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,690 rupees earlier in the day.

* April turmeric is expected to take support around 4,470 rupees in the short term, analysts said.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,302 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher, supported by estimates of lower production and thin stocks, analysts said.

* At 2:56 p.m, January pepper was 0.58 percent higher at 35,745 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper prices are expected to move up in the short term. Export demand is steady as India is offering lower than other competitors," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias till the middle of January, when arrivals from the new season crop peak.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 147 rupees to 35,732 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher due to a fall in daily supplies and export demand although higher area under cultivation and weak spot are seen weighing on prices by the end of the session.

* At 2:56 p.m, the most active January jeera was 0.92 percent higher at 14,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is good at these levels in jeera. But any sharp rise is unlikely because sowing is higher in Gujarat," said Mittal, from Karvy Comtrade.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, prices slipped 14 rupees to 14,472 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)