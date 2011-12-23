MUMBAI Dec 23 India's turmeric futures
fell on Friday as traders sold on higher spot supplies and
expectations of bumper crop next year, analysts said. Good
export demand, however, arrested a sharper fall.
* "Supplies in the Erode market are around 10,000-12,000
bags of 70 kg each, which is very high. Supplies are expected to
continue to remain high in the next year also due to a likely
bumper crop," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad,
Andhra Pradesh.
* At 2:51 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.43
percent lower at 4,624 rupees per 100.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down 8.5 rupees to 5,310.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions.
* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the
end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting
season begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures hit their maximum daily lower limit of 4
percent on profit-taking triggered by marginal supplies from the
new season crop and a slowdown in exports ahead of Christmas
holidays.
* At 2:53 p.m, January pepper was 3.99 percent lower
at 34,915 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are booking profits to take advantage of the
recent price rise. However, prices should recover next week due
to an estimated lower output," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst
at JRG Wealth Management.
* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the
spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 237
rupees to 36,069 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher as a fall in daily
supplies and higher export demand spurred buying.
* At 2:53 p.m, the most active January jeera was
1.47 percent higher at 14,864 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Daily supplies from the old crop have come down in the
spot market. Fresh arrivals from the new crop will come only by
Januray-February, till then supply position will be tight," said
Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* Although higher area under cultivation limited the upside.
* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 107.5 rupees to 14,585
rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)