MUMBAI Dec 23 India's turmeric futures fell on Friday as traders sold on higher spot supplies and expectations of bumper crop next year, analysts said. Good export demand, however, arrested a sharper fall.

* "Supplies in the Erode market are around 10,000-12,000 bags of 70 kg each, which is very high. Supplies are expected to continue to remain high in the next year also due to a likely bumper crop," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* At 2:51 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.43 percent lower at 4,624 rupees per 100.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down 8.5 rupees to 5,310.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit their maximum daily lower limit of 4 percent on profit-taking triggered by marginal supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports ahead of Christmas holidays.

* At 2:53 p.m, January pepper was 3.99 percent lower at 34,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are booking profits to take advantage of the recent price rise. However, prices should recover next week due to an estimated lower output," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 237 rupees to 36,069 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher as a fall in daily supplies and higher export demand spurred buying.

* At 2:53 p.m, the most active January jeera was 1.47 percent higher at 14,864 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily supplies from the old crop have come down in the spot market. Fresh arrivals from the new crop will come only by Januray-February, till then supply position will be tight," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Although higher area under cultivation limited the upside.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 107.5 rupees to 14,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)