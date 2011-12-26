MUMBAI Dec 26 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures hit a fresh contract high on Monday on buying triggered
by a decline in daily spot supplies and strong export demand,
analysts said.
* At 4:10 p.m, the most active January jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 2.80 percent higher at 16,075 rupees per 100 kg
after hitting a high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the day.
* Daily supplies at Unjha market in Gujarat have dropped to
2,000-2,500 bags of 60 kg each compared to daily trade of
4,000-5,000 bags.
* "Good export enquiries are coming from Dubai for the
Indian origin jeera. Fresh export demand and hopes of further
rises are supporting buying in jeera," said Shikha Mittal,
analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 40 rupees to 14,870
rupees per 100 kg.
* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October
to December -- and harvested in February-April.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell as supplies from the new season crop and
a slowdown in exports weighed on sentiment.
* At 4:10 p.m, January pepper was 1.95 percent lower
at 32,865 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop has started coming into
the market. Full fledged arrivals are expected by mid-January
and would further weigh on prices," said Mittal from Karvy
Comtrade.
* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the
spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 961
rupees to 33,539 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high on a
fall in the spot supplies at Erode and concerns about the yield
of the crop due to lack of water, analysts said.
* At 4:10 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the
NCDEX was 4.02 percent higher at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg, which
is a fresh contract high .
* Around 8,000 bags of 70 kg reached Erode market
in Tamil Nadu on Monday as compared with 10,000-12,000 bags
daily normally.
* "Yield of the crop is expected to get affected in some
areas of Erode and Nizamabad due to water scarcity," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down seven rupees to 5,348
rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions.
* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the
end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting
season begins from January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)