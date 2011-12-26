MUMBAI Dec 26 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract high on Monday on buying triggered by a decline in daily spot supplies and strong export demand, analysts said.

* At 4:10 p.m, the most active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.80 percent higher at 16,075 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the day.

* Daily supplies at Unjha market in Gujarat have dropped to 2,000-2,500 bags of 60 kg each compared to daily trade of 4,000-5,000 bags.

* "Good export enquiries are coming from Dubai for the Indian origin jeera. Fresh export demand and hopes of further rises are supporting buying in jeera," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 40 rupees to 14,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports weighed on sentiment.

* At 4:10 p.m, January pepper was 1.95 percent lower at 32,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop has started coming into the market. Full fledged arrivals are expected by mid-January and would further weigh on prices," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 961 rupees to 33,539 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high on a fall in the spot supplies at Erode and concerns about the yield of the crop due to lack of water, analysts said.

* At 4:10 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 4.02 percent higher at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg, which is a fresh contract high .

* Around 8,000 bags of 70 kg reached Erode market in Tamil Nadu on Monday as compared with 10,000-12,000 bags daily normally.

* "Yield of the crop is expected to get affected in some areas of Erode and Nizamabad due to water scarcity," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down seven rupees to 5,348 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)