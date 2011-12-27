MUMBAI Dec 27 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early on
Tuesday as news of increased sowing in the top producer Gujarat
state outweighed a decline in daily spot supplies and low
carryforward stocks, analysts said.
* At 3:08 p.m, the most active January jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 1.36 percent lower at 15,927 rupees per 100 kg after
hitting the high, at 16,324 rupees, earlier in the day.
* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat
state was on 21.5 percent more acreage than a year ago at
278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed
on Tuesday.
* "Sowing is progressing well because the weather is
favourable. If the weather continues to remain favourable
throughout the season we can harvest a very good crop," said
Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.
* Daily supplies at Unjha market in Gujarat have dropped to
2,000-2,500 bags of 60 kg each compared with normal daily trade
of 4,000-5,000 bags.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 168.55 rupees to
15,158 rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October
to December -- and harvested in February-April.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up on estimates of lower output although
an absence of fresh cues from the international market and fresh
domestic supplies arriving from the new season crop restricted
the gains.
* At 3:08 p.m, January pepper was 0.29 percent
higher at 33,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* "Estimates of lower output is supporting buying but any
sharp upside is unlikely because of the arrival season. Arrivals
have started and are expected to peak by January," said Manikant
Khona, a trader from Kochi in Kerala.
* Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities,
expects a weak trend in pepper in the medium term because of
coming supply pressure from India and Vietnam.
* Fresh arrivals from Vietnam, the top pepper producer in
the world, are expected by February.
* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the
spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 215.5
rupees to 33,323.50 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high earlier
in the day due to fresh buying triggered by a decline in daily
spot supplies, analysts said, although spot prices slipped as
buyers waited, expecting increased supplies.
* At 3:09 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the
NCDEX was 2.58 percent higher at 4,932 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a fresh contract high of 4,942 rupees earlier.
* "Turmeric prices are expected to trade firm on fresh buying
on the futures counter during today's session. Lower arrivals
can support the prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research
note on Tuesday.
* Expectation of a bumper harvest next year due to expansion
of the area under cultivation, however, is seen restricting
gains in the short term, analysts said .
* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the
end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting
season begins from January.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 227 rupees to 5,121 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)