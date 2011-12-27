MUMBAI Dec 27 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early on Tuesday as news of increased sowing in the top producer Gujarat state outweighed a decline in daily spot supplies and low carryforward stocks, analysts said.

* At 3:08 p.m, the most active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.36 percent lower at 15,927 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the high, at 16,324 rupees, earlier in the day.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was on 21.5 percent more acreage than a year ago at 278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

* "Sowing is progressing well because the weather is favourable. If the weather continues to remain favourable throughout the season we can harvest a very good crop," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies at Unjha market in Gujarat have dropped to 2,000-2,500 bags of 60 kg each compared with normal daily trade of 4,000-5,000 bags.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 168.55 rupees to 15,158 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on estimates of lower output although an absence of fresh cues from the international market and fresh domestic supplies arriving from the new season crop restricted the gains.

* At 3:08 p.m, January pepper was 0.29 percent higher at 33,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* "Estimates of lower output is supporting buying but any sharp upside is unlikely because of the arrival season. Arrivals have started and are expected to peak by January," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi in Kerala.

* Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities, expects a weak trend in pepper in the medium term because of coming supply pressure from India and Vietnam.

* Fresh arrivals from Vietnam, the top pepper producer in the world, are expected by February.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 215.5 rupees to 33,323.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high earlier in the day due to fresh buying triggered by a decline in daily spot supplies, analysts said, although spot prices slipped as buyers waited, expecting increased supplies.

* At 3:09 p.m, the April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 2.58 percent higher at 4,932 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,942 rupees earlier.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to trade firm on fresh buying on the futures counter during today's session. Lower arrivals can support the prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* Expectation of a bumper harvest next year due to expansion of the area under cultivation, however, is seen restricting gains in the short term, analysts said .

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 227 rupees to 5,121 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)