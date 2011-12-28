MUMBAI Dec 28 Cumin seed, or Jeera, futures were up on unfavourable weather conditions in Gujarat, the largest producer, which could delay harvest by up to a month, analyts said.

* At 3:10 p.m., the January jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.21 percent at 15,997 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera could remain range-bound as the prices have gone up sharply in the previous two weeks and most traders think that rally is getting over now," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeers gained 40 rupees to 14,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures were marginally low on an expected increase in spot supplies as fresh crop arrivals would gain momentum in the next few days and on dull export demand in the Christmas to and New Year's eve holidays, analysts said.

* The January pepper contract was trading down 0.38 percent at 32,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are re-adjusting positions keeping the fresh arrivals in mind and that is putting pressure on the prices," said Hudani.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Fresh arrivals from Vietnam, the top pepper producer in the world, are expected by February.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 82 rupees to 33,332.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India were down on profit-taking after the sharp rise in prices in the last two sessions but analysts said it would recover on expectations of an increased demand from North Indian states during the ongoing winter season.

* The April turmeric contract was down 1.2 percent down at 4,788 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric prices hit a fresh contract high of 4,808 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* "There could be some upward movement in prices as demand from North India is good," Hudani said.

* Most traders are expecting prices to go up and holding stocks, Religare Commodities said in its daily research report.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric prices were stable at 5,142 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)