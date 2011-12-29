MUMBAI Dec 29 India's cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose for the second straight session on unfavourable weather conditions in Gujarat, the largest producer, which could delay harvest by up to a month, and on hopes of rise in export demand analyst said.

* At 3:40 p.m., the January jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.69 percent at 16,030 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is a surge in export demand since October and is supporting the prices, moreover the temperature in Gujarat is still above normal and could impact yields," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera gained 158 rupees to 15,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures recovered from a new contract low hit earlier in a thin volume as only very few traders bought with others waiting for the fresh crop arrival expected in the next few days.

* The January pepper contract was trading up 0.28 percent at 32,710 rupees per 100 kg after, hitting a fresh contract low at 32,405 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* "Traders don't expect pepper to fall below 32,000 rupees level and we are witnessing some bargain buying at this level, which is preventing prices from going down," said Mittal of Karvy Comtrade.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Fresh arrivals from Vietnam, the top pepper producer in the world, are expected by February.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper 44 rupees to 33,294 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended fall from the previous session on expected increase in supplies in spot markets and higher carry forward stocks with farmers. A rise in demand from north Indian states during the winter could prevent a sharp fall, though.

* The April turmeric contract was down 0.79 percent at 4,768 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* "Demand from north Indian states and exporters' buying is expected to provide some support to the falling prices," said Anil garg, a trader based in Nizamabad.

* In Nizamabad spot market turmeric fell 19 rupees to 5,136 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)