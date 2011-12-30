MUMBAI Dec 30 India's cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on Friday on profit taking after rising for three straight sessions and higher sowing, analysts said.

* At 3:47 p.m., the January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.98 percent at 15,705 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 24 percent in previous two weeks.

* "Jeera prices could fall further on profit taking though overall fundamentals are positive for the commodity," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was on 21.5 percent more acreage than a year ago at 278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat state, jeera fell 37 rupees to 15,441 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures marginally rose in thin volume trade, as traders bought at lower level. An expected increase in supplies from the new season crop capped the gains.

* The January pepper contract was trading up 0.03 percent at 32,700 rupees per 100 kg. It touched a fresh contract low in the previous season.

* "Some traders are finding it attractive to buy at this level though most of them stayed away expecting a correction," said Reddy.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 24 rupees to 33,294 rupees per 100 kg.

TUMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses for the third straight session on an expected increase in supplies in spot markets and higher carry forward stocks with farmers. A rise in demand from north Indian states during the winter could prevent a sharper fall, though.

* The April turmeric contract was down 1.83 percent at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* "Demand is weak in spot markets though it is expected to go up in next few weeks," said a trader based in Nizamabad.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 24 rupees to 5,113 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)