MUMBAI Jan 2 India's cumin seeds or jeera, rose on Monday on fresh buying by traders expecting good demand for exports and on low supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:22 p.m., the January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.59 percent at 16,119 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We are seeing some fresh buying as the arrivals from the new season crop is likely to get delayed on unfavourable weather conditions," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures in India fell on higher supplies in spot markets and on moderate export demand, though analysts believe prices could fall further as arrivals from new season crop could gather momentum in next few days.

* At 2:24 p.m., the January pepper contract was trading down 0.26 percent at 32,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers are selling in spot markets, and are not holding stocks as they don't foresee prices firming up in new future," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot markets and are likely to pick up by mid-January.

* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices were stable at 33,447 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures rose in afternoon trade on buying by local traders expecting a strong demand from north Indian states during this winter.

* At 2:24 p.m., the April turmeric contract was trading up 0.59 percent at 4,794 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Besides demand from north India, concerns about yields due to lesser rains in key growing areas," said a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 5,109 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)