MUMBAI Jan 3 India's cumin seeds, or jeera, rose to hit a new contract high on Tuesday on concerns over the quality of the new crop and on a squeeze in spot supplies, traders and analysts said.

* Traders expect unfavourable weather during the initial phase of sowing to hit the quality of the new crop. Supplies from the fresh harvest usually start from February.

* At 2:24 p.m., the January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.87 percent at 16,820 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 16,840 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Delayed winter and unfavourable weather during November to December in Gujarat is expected to hit quality of the crop. Jeera prices may touch 16,900 rupees by the end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated during the winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (what's the weather been like?)

* Daily spot supplies at the Unjha market in Gujarat have fallen to 2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* Jeera prices at Unjha spot market gained 158 rupees to 15,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in Gujarat was on 21.5 percent more acreage than a year ago at 278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as supplies from the new season crop hit spot markets and on slim demand from local and overseas buyers and analysts expect the spice to extend losses in the short term as supplies of the new crop could gather momentum by mid-month.

* At 2:33 p.m., the January pepper contract was trading down 0.68 percent at 32,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Full-fledged arrivals could be seen from mid-January which will further weigh on prices," said Hudani from Kotak.

* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices were stable at 33,506 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures rose as players fretted about the per hectares yield of the crop due to unfavourable weather in the growing regions although higher carry-forward stocks and expecations of increasing supplies capped gains.

* At 2:34 p.m., the April turmeric contract was trading up 0.58 percent at 4,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains in the past few days may hit the yield of the crop, but increased acreage will compensate for the loss. Prices are likely to trade range bound until fresh supplies start from the new crop," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode in Tamil Nadu.

* Traders are expecting a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area sown in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in the country usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 24 rupees to 5,162 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)