MUMBAI Jan 4 India's cumin seed, or jeera, January futures touched a new contract high on Wednesday buoyed by fresh export demand amid a squeeze in spot supplies, traders and analysts said.

* Dry and hot weather in mid-October and November, the initial phase of jeera sowing, could likely affect the quality of the new crop adversely, traders said. Supplies from the fresh harvest usually start from February.

* At 1:51 p.m., the January jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.15 percent at 16,718 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a contract high of 16,975 rupees earlier in the session.

* "Export demand in jeera usually remains good in December and January. A revival in overseas demand and thin supplies are supporting prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Daily spot supplies at the Unjha market in Gujarat have fallen to 2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from 5,000-6,000 bags around two weeks ago.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 26 rupees to 15,957 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 278,400 hectares as on Dec. 26, up 21.5 percent from the year ago, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were pulled down by lacklustre demand from overseas buyers while traders awaited full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by end of January.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* At 1:51 p.m., the January pepper was trading down 0.49 percent at 32,795 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export activities will gain pace by next week when overseas buyers are back from holidays. Till then, prices are expected to be rangebound," said Jojan Malayil, CEO of Bafna Enterprise in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 306.5 rupees to be at 33,287.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Estimates of lower production, however, restricted the downside, analysts said.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures gained on concerns yield of the current year crop could fall on unfavourable weather, though higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of increasing supplies capped the gains.

* At 1:51 p.m., the April turmeric was trading up 0.58 percent at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some upside movement could be seen in turmeric before the start of arrivals from the new crop. There could be some damage to the crop in some areas due to water scarcity, but the loss will be compensated by increased area," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders are expecting a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 16 rupees to 5,229 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)