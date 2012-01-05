MUMBAI Jan 5 January pepper futures in India hit a new contract low on Thursday, weighed by thin demand from overseas buyers, while traders awaited full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* At 2:21 p.m., the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 2.99 percent at 31,790 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 31,460 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Buyers are staying out of the market because of poor demand from overseas. It is likely to trade sluggish until fresh demand comes for Indian origin pepper," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the January contract to fall to 30,200 rupees in short term.

* In Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 183.5 rupees to 33,229 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a four-day rally on profit-taking, triggered by higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of an increase in supplies in the coming months due to higher production.

* The April turmeric was trading down 1.44 percent at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall sentiment is weak in turmeric because of higher expected output. Fresh supplies from the new season crop are likely to start arriving by February," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders are expecting a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 14 rupees to 5,183 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on profit-taking as traders took advantage of the recent rally in prices, analysts said.

* The January jeera on NCDEX was trading down 1.68 percent at 16,520 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 4 percent since the start of January.

* "Production is likely to be higher than last year because of increased sown area. There could be some loss to the crop due to dry weather in October-November, but the total crop size will remain on higher side," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to the data from the state's farm department.

* Spot prices at Unjha market was unchanged at 16,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)