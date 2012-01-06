MUMBAI Jan 6 January pepper futures in India hit a new contract low on Friday, tracking a bearish spot market where demand was sluggish from local and overseas buyers, while full-fledged supplies from the new season crop are expected by January-end.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* At 2:41 p.m., the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.91 percent at 31,425 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 31,160 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Export demand is weak as overseas buyers are on vacation. Prices are expected to trade weak in short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management. "January contract may fall to 31,000 rupees by the end of the day."

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 403 rupees to 32,444 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose due to a decline in supplies from the old crop and the tight supply position is likely to continue until February when arrivals from the new season crop are expected to start arriving.

* The April turmeric was trading up 0.42 percent at 4,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are coming down in the spot markets. Prices may rise marginally until fresh arrivals start in February," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders and analysts are not expecting any sharp upside in prices because of hopes of a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 24.5 rupees to 5,249 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as increased sowing in top producer Gujarat state raised expectations of higher output, analysts said.

* The January jeera on NCDEX was trading down 0.87 percent at 16,261 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In long term prices are likely to take cues from the crop growth status and weather in the growing regions. According to earlier crop estimates output is expected to increase by 20 percent," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to the data from the state's farm department.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 160 rupees to 16,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)