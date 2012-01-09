MUMBAI Jan 9 Turmeric futures in India
fell on Monday on hopes of a bumper crop and increased supplies
in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year
also weighed, analysts said.
* At 3:08 p.m., the April turmeric on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.39 percent at
4,686 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Production is expected to be higher this year as area has
increased in the major cultivating regions. Turmeric prices are
likely to trade under pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior
analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Traders and analysts are expecting a bigger crop in 2012
due to increased area under crop.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric was steady at 5,223 rupees per 100
kg.
PEPPER
January pepper futures fell due to lower demand from local
and overseas buyers.
* The January pepper on NCDEX was down 0.27 percent
at 31,625 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is subdued as buyers are waiting for full-fledged
supplies from the new crop. Prices may come down as supplies
would pick-up," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities and are expected to peak by month end.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 17 rupees to
32,412 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were lower due to bearish spot
and increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state that raised
expectations of higher output, analysts said.
* The January jeera was down 0.66 percent at 15,600
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Farmers have sown jeera on higher area this year because
of attractive prices. Fresh supplies from the new crop are
expected by February which would furtehr weigh on prices," said
Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
state's farm department.
* Traders expect prices to fall by another 200-300 rupees
due to higher sowing and weak exports.
* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 244 rupees to 15,750
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)