MUMBAI Jan 9 Turmeric futures in India fell on Monday on hopes of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year also weighed, analysts said.

* At 3:08 p.m., the April turmeric on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.39 percent at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Production is expected to be higher this year as area has increased in the major cultivating regions. Turmeric prices are likely to trade under pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders and analysts are expecting a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under crop.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric was steady at 5,223 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

January pepper futures fell due to lower demand from local and overseas buyers.

* The January pepper on NCDEX was down 0.27 percent at 31,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is subdued as buyers are waiting for full-fledged supplies from the new crop. Prices may come down as supplies would pick-up," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month end.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 17 rupees to 32,412 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were lower due to bearish spot and increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state that raised expectations of higher output, analysts said.

* The January jeera was down 0.66 percent at 15,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers have sown jeera on higher area this year because of attractive prices. Fresh supplies from the new crop are expected by February which would furtehr weigh on prices," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the state's farm department.

* Traders expect prices to fall by another 200-300 rupees due to higher sowing and weak exports.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 244 rupees to 15,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)