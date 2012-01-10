MUMBAI Jan 10 Pepper futures in India hit a new contract low on Tuesday, following weak spot market, subdued overseas demand and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end.

* At 2:40 p.m., the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.89 percent at 30,250 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 30,070 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Overseas buyers are staying away from the market because of high volatility in prices. Also the quality of the fresh arrivals is not that good," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 808 rupees to 31,567 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect pepper January futures to fall to 29,400 rupees per 100 kg in THE short term.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year also weighed.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.68 percent lower at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has slowed down from north Indian buyers on hopes of increased supplies in the coming months," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Mittal expects turmeric April contract to fall to 4,550 rupees in the short term.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 28 rupees to 5,169 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to higher area under cultivation and poor deamnd from local and overseas buyers.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Guajrat state.

* The January jeera was down 0.59 percent at 15,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices in the intraday are expected to witness further selling on reports of better area covered under jeera this season and thereby increased output this season," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* However, fluctuations in temperature in the chief growing areas are likely to affect production as well as yield of jeera, the report added.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 160 rupees to 16,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)