MUMBAI Jan 10 Pepper futures in India hit
a new contract low on Tuesday, following weak spot market,
subdued overseas demand and hopes of full-fledged supplies from
the new season crop by January-end.
* At 2:40 p.m., the January pepper on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.89 percent
at 30,250 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
30,070 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Overseas buyers are staying away from the market because
of high volatility in prices. Also the quality of the fresh
arrivals is not that good," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy
Comtrade.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 808 rupees
to 31,567 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts expect pepper January futures to fall to 29,400
rupees per 100 kg in THE short term.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and
increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward
stocks from last year also weighed.
* The April turmeric was trading 0.68 percent lower
at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has slowed down from north Indian buyers on hopes
of increased supplies in the coming months," said Mittal from
Karvy Comtrade.
* Mittal expects turmeric April contract to fall to 4,550
rupees in the short term.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 28 rupees to 5,169 rupees per
100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to higher area under
cultivation and poor deamnd from local and overseas buyers.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
farm department of the top producing western Guajrat state.
* The January jeera was down 0.59 percent at 15,300
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices in the intraday are expected to witness
further selling on reports of better area covered under jeera
this season and thereby increased output this season," Angel
Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.
* However, fluctuations in temperature in the chief growing
areas are likely to affect production as well as yield of jeera,
the report added.
* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 160 rupees to 16,040
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)