MUMBAI Jan 11 India's pepper futures
bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Wednesday, due
to some bargain buying, though sluggish demand in spot and hopes
of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end
restricted gains.
* At 3:08 p.m., the January pepper on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.40 percent
at 30,000 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
29,250 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Lower level buying is seen in spices futures after the
recent fall in prices. Spices futures may trade sideways in
intraday session, but may again come down as trend is still
weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Indian origin pepper is offered at a discount to its
competitors in the international market, but demand is not that
strong on hopes of further fall in prices in the peak arrival
season.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 341 rupees
to 31,072 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to
17,000 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on lower level buying triggered by
some overseas enquiries although prospects of a bumper crop and
higher carryforward stocks from last year weighed.
* The April turmeric was trading 0.22 percent higher
at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 4 percent
since Jan. 4.
* "There are few overseas enquiries in the market after
recent fall in the prices. But prices are unlikly to sustain at
higher levels because of hopes of a bumper crop," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to
58,000 tonnes.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher due to a decline
in the daily spot supplies, but higher area under cultivation
and poor spot demand limited the upside.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.
* The January jeera was up 0.74 percent at 15,285
rupees per 100 kg.
* "It's just some lower level buying. Trend in medium term
remains weak due to higher sowing and prospects of higher
production," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.
* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 44 rupees to 15,656
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to
26,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)