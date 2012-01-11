MUMBAI Jan 11 India's pepper futures bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Wednesday, due to some bargain buying, though sluggish demand in spot and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end restricted gains.

* At 3:08 p.m., the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.40 percent at 30,000 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 29,250 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Lower level buying is seen in spices futures after the recent fall in prices. Spices futures may trade sideways in intraday session, but may again come down as trend is still weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Indian origin pepper is offered at a discount to its competitors in the international market, but demand is not that strong on hopes of further fall in prices in the peak arrival season.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 341 rupees to 31,072 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on lower level buying triggered by some overseas enquiries although prospects of a bumper crop and higher carryforward stocks from last year weighed.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.22 percent higher at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 4 percent since Jan. 4.

* "There are few overseas enquiries in the market after recent fall in the prices. But prices are unlikly to sustain at higher levels because of hopes of a bumper crop," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher due to a decline in the daily spot supplies, but higher area under cultivation and poor spot demand limited the upside.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.

* The January jeera was up 0.74 percent at 15,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It's just some lower level buying. Trend in medium term remains weak due to higher sowing and prospects of higher production," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 44 rupees to 15,656 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to 26,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)