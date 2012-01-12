MUMBAI Jan 12 India's pepper futures rose on Thursday due to expectations of fresh export demand as Indian prodcue is at a discount to its competitors in the international market.

* However, hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end restricted the gains.

* At 2:55 p.m., the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.74 percent at 30,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand should improve in the coming months as India is the cheapest in the international market. Pepper prices are likely to trade firm for the day," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 18 rupees to 31,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some overseas enquiries although prospects of a bumper crop and higher carryforward stocks from last year restricted the rise.

* The April turmeric was 0.52 percent higher at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some export demand has come from the Gulf countries. A few days earlier, the demand was from Europe. Exporters are showing interest in purchasing at these levels," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased acreage.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 43 rupees to 5,159 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were higher due to a decline in the daily spot supplies and overseas enquiries.

* The January jeera was up 3.30 percent at 15,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh buying is seen in jeera futures as supplies have come down. Prices may extend gains till fresh crop arrives in the market by February," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot prices at Unjha market gained 170 rupees to 15,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to 26,500 tonnes.

* Cumin sowing in Gujarat stood at 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)