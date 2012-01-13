MUMBAI Jan 13 India's pepper futures fell on Friday on increasing supplies from the new season crop with hopes they would peak by January-end, while fresh supplies from Vietnam by February weighed.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* At 3 : 38 p.m., the February pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.23 percent at 31,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in Karnataka are gradually increasing. The produce coming in the market is of low bulk density, which is not preferred by the exporters," said Shikha Mittal, analyst from Karvy Comtrade.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in Kerala and Karnataka and are expected to peak by the month end.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 72 rupees to 31,469 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on lower-level buying, supported by some overseas enquiries and local buying, though prospects of a bumper crop and higher carry-forward stocks from last year are seen weighing by the end of the session.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.90 percent higher at 4,696 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen in turmeric, but the trend is still weak and prices may again come down by the end of day. Supplies are likely to increase in coming days and would pressurise prices," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

* Turmeric exports in April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric gained 29 rupees to 5,179 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were almost flat due to higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of raising output in 2012 but falling supplies restricted the downside.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.

* The February jeera was down 0.52 percent at 16,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is favourable for the crop and sowing is also higher than last year. Production in 2012 is likely to remain on the higher side," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Spot prices at Unjha market gained 76 rupees to 15,976 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)