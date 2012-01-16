MUMBAI Jan 16 India's pepper futures fell on Monday on rising arrivals from the new season crop, estimated to peak by January-end, and expected supplies from Vietnam in February also weighed.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* At 1:41 p.m., the February pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.74 percent at 30,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from local and overseas buyers is poor on hopes of a further fall in prices as supplies would increase. Pepper may fall to 28,000 rupees by the end of the week," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 447 rupees to 31,083 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were trading in a narrow range as prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies were offset by overseas enquiries.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.21 percent lower at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is likely to trade sideways for a week. There is not much movement in the spot market but overseas demand is good due to lower prices," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* Turmeric exports in April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up due to falling spot supplies and some overseas demand but higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of higher output in 2012 weighed.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the state farm department.

* The February jeera was up 0.82 percent at 16,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are firm because of good export demand. Supplies have also declined and the arrivals from the new crop would come only by February," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 121 rupees to 15,897 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)