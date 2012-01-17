MUMBAI Jan 17 India's pepper futures rose on Tuesday as farmers held back their produce on estimates of lower output, waiting for a better price, though expected supplies from Vietnam in February restricted the upside.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* At 4:25 p.m., the February pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.50 percent at 31,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers are holding back their produce on hopes of a further rise in prices. Overall production estimates are lower for this year and this would support prices," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 256 rupees to 31,384 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower weighed by prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies.

* The April turmeric was trading 1.29 percent lower at 4,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are going to be higher this year as crop is big. The near-to-medium term trend is weak," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* Turmeric exports in April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower due to higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of higher output in 2012 weighed.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* February jeera was down 2.63 percent at 16,022 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Area under cultivation has increased due to favourable weather and attractive prices," said an official from the state farm department.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Spot prices at Unjha market in Gujarat were steady at 15,983 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)