MUMBAI Jan 18 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures fell on Wednesday due to increased acreage and
favourable weather conditions, raising hopes of higher output in
2012.
* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on
368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.
* At 3.16 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.18 percent at 15,937 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sowing is progressing very well in our state and crop
condition is also good. We are expecting higher production this
year," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 173 rupees
to 15,885 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were higher due to a squeeze in supplies as
farmers held back produce hoping for the prices to rise and
estimates of lower output.
* India is the third largest pepper producer in the world
followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.
* At 3:17 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.47
percent at 31,885 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic supplies are thin as of now but they may improve
by month-end. Production is also expected lower this year," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* "Prices may touch 32,400 rupees per 100 kg by the end of
the session."
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 89.5 rupees
to 31,652 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to
17,000 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were higher on some bargain-buying but
prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies restricted the
gains.
* The April turmeric was trading 0.39 percent higher
at 4,608 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies in turmeric will gain pace after a few weeks.
Till then prices will trade steady but may come down, once
supply pressure increases," said Reddy from JRG Wealth
Management.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* Turmeric exports in April-November rose 63 percent to
58,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)