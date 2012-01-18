MUMBAI Jan 18 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Wednesday due to increased acreage and favourable weather conditions, raising hopes of higher output in 2012.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* At 3.16 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.18 percent at 15,937 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is progressing very well in our state and crop condition is also good. We are expecting higher production this year," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 173 rupees to 15,885 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to a squeeze in supplies as farmers held back produce hoping for the prices to rise and estimates of lower output.

* India is the third largest pepper producer in the world followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

* At 3:17 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.47 percent at 31,885 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic supplies are thin as of now but they may improve by month-end. Production is also expected lower this year," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* "Prices may touch 32,400 rupees per 100 kg by the end of the session."

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 89.5 rupees to 31,652 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were higher on some bargain-buying but prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies restricted the gains.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.39 percent higher at 4,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in turmeric will gain pace after a few weeks. Till then prices will trade steady but may come down, once supply pressure increases," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* Turmeric exports in April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)