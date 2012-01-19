MUMBAI Jan 19 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose for the first time in three days on Thursday on short-covering, triggered by a decline in daily spot supplies, while expectations of higher output in 2012 capped the gains.

* At 2.18 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.04 percent at 15,956 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 4 percent in the last two sessions.

* "Traders are covering short positions at discounted prices. Prices may bounce back till 16,400-16,500 rupees in the next couple of session," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders are expecting higher production for 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in, Gujarat state, the top producer, and favourable weather.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 12 rupees to 15,807 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies in spot, as farmers held back stock after prices fell more than 18 percent from their contract high hit on Oct. 10, while the market also expects a fall in output.

* At 2:22 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.13 percent at 31,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are very thin and unlikely to improve before the end of the month. Pepper prices may recover in absence of supply pressure," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects pepper prices to touch 32,500 rupees in the next 1-2 sessions.

* Pepper futures hit a contract high of 38,875 rupees on Oct. 10 on the NCDEX.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 85 rupees to 31,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent as fresh supplies from Karnataka started arriving in the market, while prospects of a bumper crop and expected higher supplies this year also weighed.

* The April turmeric was trading 1.05 percent lower at 4,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* "New arrivals have started coming from Mysore (in Karnataka) . Today 6,500 bags of 70 kg each arrived at the Erode market of which 500 bags were from the new crop," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 5,041 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)