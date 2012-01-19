MUMBAI Jan 19 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures rose for the first time in three days on Thursday
on short-covering, triggered by a decline in daily spot
supplies, while expectations of higher output in 2012 capped the
gains.
* At 2.18 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.04
percent at 15,956 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 4 percent in the
last two sessions.
* "Traders are covering short positions at discounted
prices. Prices may bounce back till 16,400-16,500 rupees in the
next couple of session," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at
Kotak Commodities.
* Traders are expecting higher production for 2012 because
of increased area under cultivation in, Gujarat state, the top
producer, and favourable weather.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan.
16, up 50 percent from the year ago.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 12 rupees
to 15,807 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies
in spot, as farmers held back stock after prices fell more than
18 percent from their contract high hit on Oct. 10, while the
market also expects a fall in output.
* At 2:22 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.13
percent at 31,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are very thin and unlikely to improve before the
end of the month. Pepper prices may recover in absence of supply
pressure," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.
* Hudani expects pepper prices to touch 32,500 rupees in the
next 1-2 sessions.
* Pepper futures hit a contract high of 38,875 rupees on
Oct. 10 on the NCDEX.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started
arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka
states.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 85 rupees to
31,735 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to
17,000 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent as fresh supplies
from Karnataka started arriving in the market, while prospects
of a bumper crop and expected higher supplies this year also
weighed.
* The April turmeric was trading 1.05 percent lower
at 4,540 rupees per 100 kg.
* "New arrivals have started coming from Mysore (in
Karnataka) . Today 6,500 bags of 70 kg each arrived at
the Erode market of which 500 bags were from the new crop," said
R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 5,041 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)