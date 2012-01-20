MUMBAI Jan 20 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher output in 2012 due to increased acreage and favourable weather, while the approaching harvesting season also weighed.

* At 1:59 p.m., the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.52 percent at 15,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is good for the crop and we are expecting higher production this year. Supplies from the new crop would start by February," said Jayesh Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Traders are expecting higher production for 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat state, the top producer.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat edged up 4 rupees to 15,815 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to slack supplies in spot, as farmers held back stock hoping for better prices, while the market also expects a fall in output.

* At 2:09 p.m, the February pepper was up 0.50 percent at 32,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are negligible in spot. This week only 17 tonnes arrived in the market. Farmers are not selling their produce on hopes of better prices," said Jojan Malayil, CEO of Bafna Enterprise in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 137 rupees to 31,920 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to fresh supplies from Karnataka, while prospects of a bumper crop and expected higher supplies this year also weighed.

* The April turmeric was trading 0.92 percent lower at 4,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to trade with a downward bias on expectation of higher crop in the new season. Lower arrivals and domestic buying can keep a check on major decline in price," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 47 rupees to 4,976 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)