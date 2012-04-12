MUMBAI, April 12 Indian turmeric futures
extended losses on Thursday to hit their lowest level in more
than three years on sluggish demand and healthy arrivals of the
new season crop amid an estimated rise in output this year,
analysts said.
* The May turmeric contract on National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 3.33 percent at 3,544 rupees
per 100 kg by 4:15 p.m. The contract earlier in the day fell to
3,528 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract
since January 2009.
* "Peak arrivals in the domestic market coupled with fragile
demand from overseas buyers are putting pressure on prices,"
said an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 41 rupees to 3,410
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA:
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell for the second straight
session due to weak demand from overseas and domestic buyers,
traders said.
* The April jeera contract was trading down 0.83
percent at 11,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera production is higher, and everybody is waiting for
further correction in its prices before signing fresh
contracts," said Arvindbhai Patil, a trader based in Gujarat.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.
* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top
producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from
less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha
were down 31 rupees at 12,502 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures edged higher on extended short-covering after
prices fell for three weeks.
* The most traded May pepper contract on the NCDEX
was up 0.4 percent at 39,360 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen over 17 percent in last three
weeks on higher supplies amid moderate demand in the spot
market.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper fell 60.6 rupees to
38,670 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The overall trend is weak due to weak export demand,"
said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice,
is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of
$1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh
Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)