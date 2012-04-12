MUMBAI, April 12 Indian turmeric futures extended losses on Thursday to hit their lowest level in more than three years on sluggish demand and healthy arrivals of the new season crop amid an estimated rise in output this year, analysts said.

* The May turmeric contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 3.33 percent at 3,544 rupees per 100 kg by 4:15 p.m. The contract earlier in the day fell to 3,528 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* "Peak arrivals in the domestic market coupled with fragile demand from overseas buyers are putting pressure on prices," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 41 rupees to 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell for the second straight session due to weak demand from overseas and domestic buyers, traders said.

* The April jeera contract was trading down 0.83 percent at 11,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera production is higher, and everybody is waiting for further correction in its prices before signing fresh contracts," said Arvindbhai Patil, a trader based in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha were down 31 rupees at 12,502 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures edged higher on extended short-covering after prices fell for three weeks.

* The most traded May pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.4 percent at 39,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 17 percent in last three weeks on higher supplies amid moderate demand in the spot market.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper fell 60.6 rupees to 38,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The overall trend is weak due to weak export demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)