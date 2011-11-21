MUMBAI Nov 21 Turmeric futures rose on Monday afternoon as traders chose to take advantage of the lower prices. A pick-up in local demand also supported, analysts said.

* At 1:58 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was up 1.62 percent at 4,890 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 12 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

* "Some demand is seen from the north Indian buyers at these levels in spot. Prices are likely to recover further on buying support," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 60.5 rupees to 5,612.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy expects the December contract to touch 4,970 rupees by the end of the day.

* Analysts and traders, however, expect selling pressure to come again at higher levels because of expectations of increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* Cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures were higher on lower-level buying triggered by some domestic demand although on-going sowing in key cultivating regions and sufficient stocks are seen weighing on sentiment towards the end of the session.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 1:58 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 2.07 percent up at 13,975 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October.

* Analysts and traders do not expect the upside to continue for long because of higher stocks and weak exports.

* "This is just a temporary phase and recovery will be limited. Overall trend is weak due to higher carry forward stocks and sluggish exports," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 16 rupees to 14,216 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell more than half a percent as tepid demand from overseas buyers and likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop outweighed positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 1:58 p.m., the most active December pepper contract fell 0.46 percent to 34,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy of Karvy Comtrade expects the December contract to fall to 34,060 rupees in the short term.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 273 rupees to 34,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)