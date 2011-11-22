MUMBAI Nov 22 Turmeric futures fell on Tuesday afternoon as expectations of increased supplies for the next year prompted selling, analysts said.

* At 1:44 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 0.29 percent at 4,798 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric futures are expected to extend losses by the end of the session as the long term trend is down. Supplies are surpassing demand in spot," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 21.5 rupees to 5,639 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy expects the December contract to extend losses to 4,750 rupees by the end of the day.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures were steady as on-going sowing in key cultivating regions and sufficient stocks weighed on sentiment. But some demand from local buyers supported prices.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season it was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 1:44 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.12 percent lower at 13,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Movement in jeera is expected to be steady for the rest of the day because demand is very stable. Sowing has started but not at that pace because of delayed kharif harvesting," said Reddy.

* Analysts expect the December contract to take support at 13,580 rupees.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera edged up 6.5 rupees to 14,334 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were a tad lower due to the absence of fresh cues from spot where activities are thin. The likelihood of an early arrival of the new crop weighed as well.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 1:41 p.m., the most active December pepper contract fell 0.35 percent to 34,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper prices are expected to trade weak on the back of fresh selling. Prices could test the support of 34,200-34,000 rupees," said Kotak Commodities in a research note on Tuesday.

* At Kochi, pepper inched up 5 rupees to 34,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)