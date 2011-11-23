MUMBAI Nov 23 Turmeric futures were steady on Wednesday due to some demand from north Indian buyers in spot but expectations of increased supplies for the next year weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* At 2:48 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was up 0.04 percent at 4,782 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some demand has come from north Indian buyers. However, export demand is negligible because overseas buyers are expecting some more fall in the prices," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric inched up 5 rupees to 5,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera futures edged down as on-going sowing in key cultivating regions and sufficient stocks weighed on sentiment but some lower-level buying after yesterday's fall restricted the fall.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season it was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* At 2:48 p.m., the most active December jeera contract was 0.41 percent lower at 13,678 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18 percent from the contract high of 16,860 rupees touched on Sept. 21.

* "Demand is almost steady from the local buyers. Prices are likely to extend fall because of higher spot supplies and on-going sowing operations," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera edged down 3 rupees to 14,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading rangebound as depleting stocks and thin supplies was offset by weak spot demand and hopes of early arrivals from the new crop.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* At 2:48 p.m., the most active December pepper contract edged up 0.20 percent to 34,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In the near term, prices are likely to be in a narrow range. Despite positive fundamentals, prices are likely to remain range bound because of hopes of early arrivals," said a trader from Kochi.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 42 rupees to 34,383 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)