MUMBAI Nov 24 India's jeera futures were
down in afternoon trades on lower export demand, higher
carryover stocks with traders and on increased sowing in the top
producing Gujarat state, analysts said.
* At 3.01 p.m., the most active December jeera contract
at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was down 0.29 percent at 13,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Usually jeera prices remain high during November but this
year due to lower export demand and sufficient carry over
stocks, its down," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose
12 rupees to 14,250 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up over half a percent as depleting
stocks and tight supply situation outweighed weak demand,
analysts said.
* At 3:01 p.m., the most active December pepper contract
edged up 0.72 percent to 34,885 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper prices could rise further as many traders expect
global output to fall in the next season, which could boost
exports from the country," said Reddy.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state,
pepper rose 171 rupees to 34,555 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on an expected rise in supplies from
new season crop with hopes spot demand will improve at lower
levels limiting the downside, analysts and traders said.
* At 3:02 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract
was down 0.63 percent at 4,756 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Higher production estimate is weighing on
sentiment. Arrivals from the new season crop will start from
January ," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from
Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
"The sharp fall in prices is boosting demand
at lower levels. It will limit the downside."
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 25
rupees to 5,632 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a
comfortable carry-forward stock.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma & Rajendra Jadhav)