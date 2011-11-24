MUMBAI Nov 24 India's jeera futures were down in afternoon trades on lower export demand, higher carryover stocks with traders and on increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state, analysts said.

* At 3.01 p.m., the most active December jeera contract at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.29 percent at 13,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Usually jeera prices remain high during November but this year due to lower export demand and sufficient carry over stocks, its down," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose 12 rupees to 14,250 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up over half a percent as depleting stocks and tight supply situation outweighed weak demand, analysts said.

* At 3:01 p.m., the most active December pepper contract edged up 0.72 percent to 34,885 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper prices could rise further as many traders expect global output to fall in the next season, which could boost exports from the country," said Reddy.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper rose 171 rupees to 34,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop with hopes spot demand will improve at lower levels limiting the downside, analysts and traders said.

* At 3:02 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was down 0.63 percent at 4,756 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher production estimate is weighing on sentiment. Arrivals from the new season crop will start from January ," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

"The sharp fall in prices is boosting demand at lower levels. It will limit the downside."

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 25 rupees to 5,632 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma & Rajendra Jadhav)