MUMBAI Nov 25 India's jeera futures rose in afternoon trades on Friday on some lower level buying supported by a pick-up in the local demand though increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand restricted the gains, analysts said.

* At 2.10 p.m., the most active December jeera contract at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.52 percent at 13,947 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 24.

* "There is some improvement in the local buying but upside is very limited because sowing is progressing well," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21 jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose 37.5 rupees to 14,350 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down on some profit-taking after Thursday's gains triggered by hopes of early arrivals from the new crop.

* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however restricted the downside.

* At 2:10 p.m., the most active December pepper contract fell 0.21 percent to 35,105 rupees per 100 kg. On Thursday, it had gained 1.57 percent.

* "Any sharp fall is unlikely in prices because winter demand is expected to support prices. Stocks are low everywhere," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper rose 148.5 rupees to 34,687.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were marginally up due to lower level buying. An expected rise in supplies from new season crop limited the gains.

* At 2:10 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract was up 0.21 percent at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders do not expect prices to sustain at higher levels because of expectations of higher production next year which would keep supplies higher.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)