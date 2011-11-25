MUMBAI Nov 25 India's jeera futures rose
in afternoon trades on Friday on some lower level buying
supported by a pick-up in the local demand though increased
sowing in the top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand
restricted the gains, analysts said.
* At 2.10 p.m., the most active December jeera contract
at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was up 1.52 percent at 13,947 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen
more than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 24.
* "There is some improvement in the local buying but upside
is very limited because sowing is progressing well," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21 jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose
37.5 rupees to 14,350 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were down on some profit-taking after
Thursday's gains triggered by hopes of early arrivals from the
new crop.
* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however
restricted the downside.
* At 2:10 p.m., the most active December pepper contract
fell 0.21 percent to 35,105 rupees per 100 kg. On
Thursday, it had gained 1.57 percent.
* "Any sharp fall is unlikely in prices because winter
demand is expected to support prices. Stocks are low
everywhere," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state,
pepper rose 148.5 rupees to 34,687.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were marginally up due to lower level
buying. An expected rise in supplies from new season crop
limited the gains.
* At 2:10 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric contract
was up 0.21 percent at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders do not expect prices to sustain at higher levels
because of expectations of higher production next year which
would keep supplies higher.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a
comfortable carry-forward stock.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)