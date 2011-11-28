MUMBAI Nov 28 India's jeera futures were more than half a percent higher in afternoon trades on Monday on some lower-level buying triggered by a pick-up in the local demand, although increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, restricted the gains, analysts said.

* At 3.14 p.m., the most active December jeera at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.59 percent to 13,849 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18 percent from the contract high of 16,860 rupees touched on Sept. 22 till the close of Nov. 26.

* "Some local demand is seen in the spot market but any sharp upside is unlikely because of rising area under cultivation," said Jayesh Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose 37 rupees to 14,408 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were steady with negative bias due to thin demand from overseas and local buyers as they are waiting for the new crop to come in the market.

* Supply pressure is expected to increase during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer and India.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early because of higher prices.

* At 3:15 p.m., the most active December pepper inched down 0.03 percent to 34,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas buyers are buying only hand-to-mouth stock because they are waiting for the new crop. Arrivals from Vietnam and India are expected to hit the market approximately during the same time," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state, pepper edged down 7 rupees to 34,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however, supported prices at lower levels.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on some enquiries from exporters that supported lower-level buying. However, an expected rise in supplies from new season crop next year, limited the gains.

* At 3:15 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was up 1.19 percent to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, expects December turmeric to touch 4,820 rupees by the end of the session.

* However, spot traders do not expect prices to sustain at higher levels for long because of expectations of increased production next year, which would keep supplies higher.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stocks in the warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 54 rupees to 5,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)