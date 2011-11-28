MUMBAI Nov 28 India's jeera futures were
more than half a percent higher in afternoon trades on Monday on
some lower-level buying triggered by a pick-up in the local
demand, although increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat
state and weak export demand, restricted the gains, analysts
said.
* At 3.14 p.m., the most active December jeera at
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.59
percent to 13,849 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18
percent from the contract high of 16,860 rupees touched on Sept.
22 till the close of Nov. 26.
* "Some local demand is seen in the spot market but any
sharp upside is unlikely because of rising area under
cultivation," said Jayesh Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha,
Gujarat.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices rose
37 rupees to 14,408 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were steady with negative bias due to thin
demand from overseas and local buyers as they are waiting for
the new crop to come in the market.
* Supply pressure is expected to increase during
January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top
producer and India.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early
because of higher prices.
* At 3:15 p.m., the most active December pepper
inched down 0.03 percent to 34,840 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overseas buyers are buying only hand-to-mouth stock
because they are waiting for the new crop. Arrivals from Vietnam
and India are expected to hit the market approximately during
the same time," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,
Kerala.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in top producing Kerala state,
pepper edged down 7 rupees to 34,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* Depleting stocks and tight supply situation, however,
supported prices at lower levels.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on some enquiries from exporters
that supported lower-level buying. However, an expected rise in
supplies from new season crop next year, limited the gains.
* At 3:15 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was
up 1.19 percent to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management,
expects December turmeric to touch 4,820 rupees by the end of
the session.
* However, spot traders do not expect prices to sustain at
higher levels for long because of expectations of increased
production next year, which would keep supplies higher.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a
comfortable carry-forward stocks in the warehouses.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 54
rupees to 5,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)