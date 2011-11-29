MUMBAI Nov 29 India's jeera futures fell on Tuesday tracking a weak spot market. Rising sowing in the top producing state of Gujarat and sluggish exports are also weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* At 1.53 p.m., the most active December jeera at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.65 percent to 13,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* "Sowing is picking up and expected to be higher than last year because the weather is good. Rising sowing operations are expected to keep prices under pressure," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Analysts expect the Dec. Contract to take support at 13,000 rupees in the short-term.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices fell 40 rupees to 14,390 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to lower stocks with most producing countries and thin supplies.

* At 1:53 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.67 percent up at 35,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to remain higher till the fresh arrivals from the new crop comes in the market. Prices may take some dip once fresh arrivals start," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodity.

* Supply pressure is expected to increase during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer, and India.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early because of higher prices.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell, weighed by higher spot supplies, mounting carryforward stocks and on expected higher production for the next year.

* At 1:53 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was down 1.01 percent to 4,718 rupees per 100 kg.

* "At Erode market arrivals were 7,000 bags of 70 kg each on Tuesday. Supplies are more than the demand and are likely to keep prices under pressure," said Rao.

* Erode is a spot market in Tamil Nadu.

* Industry officials are expecting increased production next year, which would keep supplies higher.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was almost steady at 5,522.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)