MUMBAI Nov 30 India's jeera futures dropped on Wednesday as sowing rose in the top producing state of Gujarat supported by favourable weather and sluggish exports, analysts said.

* At 1.52 p.m., the most active December jeera at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.35 percent to 13,571 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* "Acreage under jeera may go up this season because overall conditions are favourable. Jeera prices are likely to trade weak in the short term as demand is also not supportive," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a major spot market in Gujarat.

* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to 13,000 rupees in the short-term.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were steady as most producing countries had dwindling stocks and supplies were thin, but weak overseas enquiries and expectations of fresh arrivals by the last weak of December weighed on sentiment.

* At 1:52 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.01 percent up at 35,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices should recover from these levels as stocks are poor and the production estimates are also lower," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy recommends buy at around 35,000 rupees per 100 kg for the target of 35,400-35,600 rupees.

* However, supply pressure is expected to increase during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer, and India.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early because of higher prices.

* Indi's pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to higher carryforward stocks and on expected higher production next year.

* At 1:54 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was down 1.73 percent to 4,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to trade weak for the day. December contract can test support at 4,500 ruppes," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* Industry officials are expecting increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 75.5 ruppes to 5,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)