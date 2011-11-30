MUMBAI Nov 30 India's jeera futures
dropped on Wednesday as sowing rose in the top producing state
of Gujarat supported by favourable weather and sluggish exports,
analysts said.
* At 1.52 p.m., the most active December jeera at
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.35 percent to 13,571 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* "Acreage under jeera may go up this season because overall
conditions are favourable. Jeera prices are likely to trade weak
in the short term as demand is also not supportive," said Jayesh
Patel, a trader from Unjha, a major spot market in Gujarat.
* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to
13,000 rupees in the short-term.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were steady as most producing countries had
dwindling stocks and supplies were thin, but weak overseas
enquiries and expectations of fresh arrivals by the last weak of
December weighed on sentiment.
* At 1:52 p.m., the most active December pepper was
0.01 percent up at 35,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices should recover from these levels as stocks are
poor and the production estimates are also lower," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy recommends buy at around 35,000 rupees per 100 kg
for the target of 35,400-35,600 rupees.
* However, supply pressure is expected to increase during
January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top
producer, and India.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early
because of higher prices.
* Indi's pepper exports during April-September year rose 22
percent to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to higher carryforward
stocks and on expected higher production next year.
* At 1:54 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was
down 1.73 percent to 4,554 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric prices are expected to trade weak for the day.
December contract can test support at 4,500 ruppes," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.
* Industry officials are expecting increased production next
year, which would mean higher supplies.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a
comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 75.5
ruppes to 5,432 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)