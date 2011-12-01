MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures hit a
fresh contract low on Thursday due to rise in the area under
cultivation in top producing Gujarat state and on weak exports,
analysts said.
* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing
operations in the state.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* "Weather is suitable for sowing in our area. A week ago
the weather was slightly hot but now is perfect for jeera
cultivation," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha,
Gujarat.
* At 2.32 p.m., the most active December jeera on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.89 percent to 13,332 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the
contract low at 13,211 rupees earlier in the day.
* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to
13,000 rupees in the short term.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were higher due to expectations of steady to
slightly lower production next year, dwindling stocks with most
producing countries and thin supplies.
* At 2:32 p.m., the most active December pepper was
0.74 percent up at 35,495 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper prices are likely to trade firm in the short term
because of lower crop expectations and depleting stocks. But
prices may see some pressure once the fresh arrivals start in
January," said a trader from Kochi, who did not wish to be
named.
* Supply pressure is expected to increase in pepper during
January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top
producer, and India.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early
because of higher prices.
* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 243 rupees to
34,910 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22
percent to 11,250 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on some lower level buying though
higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production
next year weighed on sentiment.
* At 2:32 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was
up 0.36 percent to 4,510 rupees per 100 kg. It has
fallen more than 7 perecnt in November.
* "It is just a technical pull back in prices after recent
fall. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because
long term trend is still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* Industry officials are expecting increased production next
year, which would mean higher supplies.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and
continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from
January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a
comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 26
rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent
to 41,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)