MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures hit a fresh contract low on Thursday due to rise in the area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state and on weak exports, analysts said.

* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing operations in the state.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* "Weather is suitable for sowing in our area. A week ago the weather was slightly hot but now is perfect for jeera cultivation," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* At 2.32 p.m., the most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.89 percent to 13,332 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the contract low at 13,211 rupees earlier in the day.

* Analysts and traders expect December jeera to fall to 13,000 rupees in the short term.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to expectations of steady to slightly lower production next year, dwindling stocks with most producing countries and thin supplies.

* At 2:32 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.74 percent up at 35,495 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper prices are likely to trade firm in the short term because of lower crop expectations and depleting stocks. But prices may see some pressure once the fresh arrivals start in January," said a trader from Kochi, who did not wish to be named.

* Supply pressure is expected to increase in pepper during January-February due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer, and India.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early because of higher prices.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 243 rupees to 34,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on some lower level buying though higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year weighed on sentiment.

* At 2:32 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was up 0.36 percent to 4,510 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 7 perecnt in November.

* "It is just a technical pull back in prices after recent fall. Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because long term trend is still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Industry officials are expecting increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 26 rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)