MUMBAI Dec 2 India's jeera futures were up on Friday as traders chose to take advantage of the lower prices though rising area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* Favourable weather conditions are supporting sowing operations in the state.

* At 2.33 p.m., the most active December jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.52 percent to 13,460 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 9 percent since the start of November.

* "Some short time recovery is seen in jeera futures after recent fall in the prices. The December contract may touch 13,700-13,800 in a day or two," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices fell 75 rupees to 14,212.50 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to improved buying from exporters for fulfilling the overseas commitment while dwindling stocks with most producing countries supported.

* At 2:33 p.m., the most active December pepper was 0.89 percent up at 35,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Exporters are buying from the market to meet the overseas demand. Our prices are competitive in the international market and this is supporting export demand," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 25.5 rupees to 34,958 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were down due to higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year.

* At 2:34 p.m., the benchmark December turmeric was down 0.58 percent to 4,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot activities are very thin because demand is not that supportive. Expectations for the next year crop is very good and fresh supplies are expected from February," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Industry officials are expecting increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January. Turmeric acreage is up this year and there is a comfortable carry-forward stock in warehouses.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 15 rupees to 5,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-September jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)