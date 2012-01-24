MUMBAI Jan 24 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday due to hopes of higher production as acreage has increased in the top producing Gujarat state and favourable weather.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At 3:16 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.91 percent at 16,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are likely to trade under pressure because prospects are good for crop. Area under cultivation has gone up and weather is also supportive," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat gained 33 rupees to 16,050 rupees per 100 kg due to a decline in spot supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures snapped a 5-day rally on profit-taking triggered by tepid export demand although the losses were restricted by thin supplies in spot and a likely fall in output.

* At 3:17 p.m, the February pepper was down 0.64 percent at 32,390 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 2 percent in the last five sessions.

* "Prices are not sustaining at higher levels because export demand is dull. There are not much activities in the international market," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 53 rupees to 32,274 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were range-bound as there were some overseas enquiries which was offset by prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies this year.

* The April turmeric was 0.13 percent up at 4,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It's likely to trade rangebound to negative because production is higher and supplies will also gain momentum gradually," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)