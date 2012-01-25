MUMBAI Jan 25 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures extended losses on Wednesday as an increase in area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions raised expectations of higher production, with the approaching arrival season also weighing on prices .

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At 2:33 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.93 percent at 15,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is favourable for the crop. Harvesting will start from February and supplies are expected to increase after that," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 152 rupees to 15,906 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to sluggish demand from overseas buyers, as well as new season supplies in spot.

* At 2:35 p.m, the February pepper was down 1.17 percent at 32,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Volumes have come down in pepper because of high volatility in prices. Prices may come down further to 31,950 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 141 rupees to 32,274 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were slightly up due to thin supplies from the new crop as farmers hoped prices would rise, while prospects of a bumper crop and expectations supplies would increase in coming days restricted the gains.

* The April turmeric was 0.22 percent up at 4,612 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals from the new crop is very thin farmers are holding back on hopes of better prices. Moisture content is also high in the initial supplies," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)