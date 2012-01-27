MUMBAI Jan 27 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday as higher sowing and favourable weather conditions in the cultivating regions triggered selling, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* At 2:04 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.70 percent at 15,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new crop would start in February which would further pressurise the market. Production is estimated higher this year because of increase in acreage, said Mukesh Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in Gujarat state.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 152 rupees to 15,812 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, tracking spot demand, amid thin supplies from the new season crop as farmers awaited better prices.

* At 2:05 p.m, the February pepper was up 1.36 percent at 32,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are very thin in the domestic market but there is some improvement in the local buying," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* "Prices may touch 32,950 rupees in the intra-day session."

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 130 rupees to 32,358 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and expectations supplies would increase in coming days.

* The April turmeric was 0.52 percent down at 4,576 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to extend losses on expectation of higher crop in the new season. The April contract can test the support at 4,500-4,450 rupees," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 32.5 rupees to 4,809.50 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)