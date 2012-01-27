MUMBAI Jan 27 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday as higher
sowing and favourable weather conditions in the cultivating
regions triggered selling, analysts said.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* At 2:04 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
2.70 percent at 15,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new crop would start in February which
would further pressurise the market. Production is estimated
higher this year because of increase in acreage, said Mukesh
Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* Traders expect higher production in 2012 because of
increased area under cultivation in Gujarat state.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 152 rupees
to 15,812 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, tracking spot demand, amid thin supplies
from the new season crop as farmers awaited better prices.
* At 2:05 p.m, the February pepper was up 1.36
percent at 32,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals are very thin in the domestic market but there
is some improvement in the local buying," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* "Prices may touch 32,950 rupees in the intra-day session."
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices gained 130 rupees
to 32,358 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and
expectations supplies would increase in coming days.
* The April turmeric was 0.52 percent down at 4,576
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric prices are expected to extend losses on
expectation of higher crop in the new season. The April contract
can test the support at 4,500-4,450 rupees," Kotak Commodities
said in a research note on Friday.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 32.5 rupees to 4,809.50 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)