MUMBAI Jan 30 India turmeric futures were
marginally higher on Monday afternoon as prospects of higher
output and rising supplies in spot markets were offset by
support from export demand, analysts said.
* The April turmeric on National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was 0.22 percent higher at 4,586 rupees per
100 kg.
*"Overall trend is still down on bumper production and fresh
arrivals from Erode and Nizamabad will start in second week of
February," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade,
"Traders are also waiting for demand from the north (India)."
* Selling is advised at 4,680-4,700 for a target of
4,500-4,450 rupees, said Mittal.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric was flat at 48,12.05 rupees per 100
kg.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell for the fifth
straight session as an increase in area under cultivation raised
expectations of higher production, analysts said.
* At 2:17 p.m., the February jeera contract on NCDEX
was down 1.68 percent at 14,595 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Weather is favourable for the crop. Earlier traders
feared that output could fall as dry spells in November and
December could adversely impact the output. This didn't happened
and everybody is expecting a good crop," said Mittal from Karvy.
* Fresh crop arrivals were reported in some pockets in
Gujarat and are likely to put downward pressure on prices,
traders say.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]
* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 310 rupees
to 15,514 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell by the daily maximum limit for the
second straight session on Monday, tracking a fall in prices in
competing Vietnam, and as arrivals from the new season crop
start in local spot markets, analysts said.
* The February pepper was down 4 percent at 29,960
rupees per 100 kg.
* "The drop in the world market brought down prices in
India. Earlier Indian prices were higher than other exporting
countries, but they are now at par," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices slumped
by 1,056 rupees to 30,905 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra
Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)