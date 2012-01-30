MUMBAI Jan 30 India turmeric futures were marginally higher on Monday afternoon as prospects of higher output and rising supplies in spot markets were offset by support from export demand, analysts said.

* The April turmeric on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.22 percent higher at 4,586 rupees per 100 kg.

*"Overall trend is still down on bumper production and fresh arrivals from Erode and Nizamabad will start in second week of February," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade,

"Traders are also waiting for demand from the north (India)."

* Selling is advised at 4,680-4,700 for a target of 4,500-4,450 rupees, said Mittal.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was flat at 48,12.05 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell for the fifth straight session as an increase in area under cultivation raised expectations of higher production, analysts said.

* At 2:17 p.m., the February jeera contract on NCDEX was down 1.68 percent at 14,595 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is favourable for the crop. Earlier traders feared that output could fall as dry spells in November and December could adversely impact the output. This didn't happened and everybody is expecting a good crop," said Mittal from Karvy.

* Fresh crop arrivals were reported in some pockets in Gujarat and are likely to put downward pressure on prices, traders say.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

* Prices in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat fell 310 rupees to 15,514 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell by the daily maximum limit for the second straight session on Monday, tracking a fall in prices in competing Vietnam, and as arrivals from the new season crop start in local spot markets, analysts said.

* The February pepper was down 4 percent at 29,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The drop in the world market brought down prices in India. Earlier Indian prices were higher than other exporting countries, but they are now at par," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices slumped by 1,056 rupees to 30,905 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)