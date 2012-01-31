MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian turmeric futures were up on Tuesday afternoon due to overseas demand for the new season crop, though estimates of higher output and expectations that fresh supplies would increase in the coming days restricted the gains, analysts said.

* At 2:56 p.m., the April turmeric contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.48 percent higher at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is good from the exporters. Supplies in the spot market are in proportion to the demand," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh. Around 5,000-6,000 bags from the new season crop arrived in the Nizamabad market on Tuesday, he said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 74 rupees at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg as arrivals from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures snapped a five-day falling streak due to bargain buying, amid a fall in daily supplies. However, a rise in area under cultivation that raised expectations of higher production in 2012 limited the upside.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX was up 1.40 percent at 14,650 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 11 percent in the last five sessions.

* "Supplies were lower today but any sharp rise is unlikely because of estimates of higher production," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat state.

* On Tuesday, around 3,000 bags of 60 kg arrived in Unjha compared with 6,000 bags on Monday.

* Fresh crop arrivals were reported in some pockets in Gujarat and are likely to put downward pressure on prices, traders say.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

* Prices in the Unjha spot market fell 154 rupees to 15,350 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit a contract low, weighed by arrivals from the new season crop in local spot markets and subdued export demand as traders awaited full-fledged new season supplies, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* The February pepper contract was down 0.43 percent at 29,830 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 29,310 rupees.

* "Pepper prices at the futures counter are expected to extend weak undertone. New crop arrivals will weigh on the prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices gained 160 rupees to 31,100 rupees per 100 kg due to lower-than-expected supplies but traders expect them to gain pace in coming days. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)