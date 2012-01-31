MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian turmeric futures
were up on Tuesday afternoon due to overseas demand for the new
season crop, though estimates of higher output and
expectations that fresh supplies would increase in the
coming days restricted the gains, analysts said.
* At 2:56 p.m., the April turmeric contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.48 percent
higher at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is good from the exporters. Supplies in the spot
market are in proportion to the demand," said Punamchand Gupta,
a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh. Around 5,000-6,000 bags
from the new season crop arrived in the Nizamabad market on
Tuesday, he said.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 74 rupees at 4,738 rupees per
100 kg as arrivals from the new season crop weighed on
sentiment.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures snapped a five-day falling
streak due to bargain buying, amid a fall in daily supplies.
However, a rise in area under cultivation that raised
expectations of higher production in 2012 limited the upside.
* The February jeera contract on NCDEX was up 1.40
percent at 14,650 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 11
percent in the last five sessions.
* "Supplies were lower today but any sharp rise is unlikely
because of estimates of higher production," said Samir Mahendra
Shah, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat state.
* On Tuesday, around 3,000 bags of 60 kg arrived in Unjha
compared with 6,000 bags on Monday.
* Fresh crop arrivals were reported in some pockets in
Gujarat and are likely to put downward pressure on prices,
traders say.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]
* Prices in the Unjha spot market fell 154 rupees to 15,350
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures hit a contract low, weighed by arrivals from
the new season crop in local spot markets and subdued export
demand as traders awaited full-fledged new season supplies,
analysts said.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* The February pepper contract was down 0.43 percent
at 29,830 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
29,310 rupees.
* "Pepper prices at the futures counter are expected to
extend weak undertone. New crop arrivals will weigh on the
prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices gained
160 rupees to 31,100 rupees per 100 kg due to
lower-than-expected supplies but traders expect them to gain
pace in coming days.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)