MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on Wednesday on subdued export demand and on expectations fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* At 2:29 p.m., the February pepper contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.83 percent at 29,230 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 28,880 rupees.

* "Local supplies are expected to improve in coming days. New crop arrivals from Vietnam is also likely to start by Feb. end or March," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Vietnam is the top pepper producer country in the world.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as overseas demand for the new season crop outweighed fresh supplies and estimates of higher output.

* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX was 1.82 percent higher at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying is good from the overseas and local buyers. Fresh supplies have started coming in spot but it is not weighing on sentiment because of high moisture content. Prices may rise to 5,000 rupees in the next one-two sessions," Rao said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures were down due to expectations of higher production in 2012 on a rise in area under cultivation top producer Gujarat state.

* The February jeera contract on NCDEX was down 0.31 percent at 14,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Production is expected to increase by 15-20 percent this year due to higher area and good weather," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to further weigh on prices.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H] (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)