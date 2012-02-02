MUMBAI Feb 2 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures in India fell on Thursday as higher area under
cultivation and favourable weather conditions raised hopes of
increased production in 2012, analysts said.
* At 2:35 p.m., the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.52 percent to
14,235 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Weather conditions are good for the crop. Supplies from
the new season crop are expected to gain pace by month end or
March. In short-term, jeera prices are likely to remain under
pressure," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to
further weigh on prices.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 161 rupees to 15,139
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose as expectations of lower production and
some local buying supported prices in futures. However, subdued
export demand and hopes fresh arrivals from the new season crop
will improve in coming days restricted the gains.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* At 2:35 p.m., the February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 1.22 percent at 29,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect a likely drop in output and
lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support upside movement
in pepper.
* Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management
expects pepper prices to touch 30,550 rupees by the end of the
session on Thursday.
* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 30,861 rupees per
100 kg, up 115 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as players fretted about fresh
supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher
output.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.38
percent lower at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new crop would continue to weigh on
sentiment. Local demand is not that good but overseas enquires
are regular at these levels," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading almost steady at 4,736
rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)