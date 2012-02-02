MUMBAI Feb 2 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell on Thursday as higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raised hopes of increased production in 2012, analysts said.

* At 2:35 p.m., the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.52 percent to 14,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather conditions are good for the crop. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to gain pace by month end or March. In short-term, jeera prices are likely to remain under pressure," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Traders expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to further weigh on prices.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 161 rupees to 15,139 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as expectations of lower production and some local buying supported prices in futures. However, subdued export demand and hopes fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days restricted the gains.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* At 2:35 p.m., the February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 1.22 percent at 29,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect a likely drop in output and lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support upside movement in pepper.

* Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management expects pepper prices to touch 30,550 rupees by the end of the session on Thursday.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 30,861 rupees per 100 kg, up 115 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as players fretted about fresh supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.38 percent lower at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new crop would continue to weigh on sentiment. Local demand is not that good but overseas enquires are regular at these levels," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading almost steady at 4,736 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)