MUMBAI Feb 3 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India were up on Friday as a decline in the daily supplies supported buying though higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased production in 2012, restricted the rise.

* At 1:56 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading 0.26 percent up at 14,344 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily spot arrivals have declined to 3,000 bags of 60 kg each compared to the average daily trade of 5,000-6,000 bags," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Traders, however, expect fresh supplies from the new season crop to weigh on prices.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 75 rupees to 15,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to thin supplies from the new season crop and expectations of lower production.

* However, subdued export demand and hopes fresh arrivals from the new season crop will improve in coming days restricted the gains.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* At 1:55 p.m., the February pepper contract was up 0.93 percent at 29,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect a likely drop in output and lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support the rise.

* "In short term, it is expected to trade steady to up because of thin arrivals but prices may come down as local supplies would increase," said Mittal from Karvy.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 30,942 rupees per 100 kg, down 34 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up as traders chose to buy after prices fell nearly 2 percent in the previous session while good export demand also supported.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.35 percent higher at 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is just a technical recovery in prices after previous day's fall. Overall trend is still weak because of estimates of higher output," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading almost steady at 4,741.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)