MUMBAI Feb 3 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures in India were up on Friday as a decline in the daily
supplies supported buying though higher area under cultivation
and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased
production in 2012, restricted the rise.
* At 1:56 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading 0.26
percent up at 14,344 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Daily spot arrivals have declined to 3,000 bags of 60 kg
each compared to the average daily trade of 5,000-6,000 bags,"
said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Traders, however, expect fresh supplies from the new
season crop to weigh on prices.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 75 rupees to 15,080
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up due to thin supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of lower production.
* However, subdued export demand and hopes fresh arrivals
from the new season crop will improve in coming days restricted
the gains.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* At 1:55 p.m., the February pepper contract was up
0.93 percent at 29,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect a likely drop in output and
lower-than-expected arrivals in spot to support the rise.
* "In short term, it is expected to trade steady to up
because of thin arrivals but prices may come down as local
supplies would increase," said Mittal from Karvy.
* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 30,942 rupees per
100 kg, down 34 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up as traders chose to buy after
prices fell nearly 2 percent in the previous session while good
export demand also supported.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.35 percent
higher at 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is just a technical recovery in prices after previous
day's fall. Overall trend is still weak because of estimates of
higher output," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading almost steady at
4,741.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)