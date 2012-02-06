MUMBAI Feb 6 Cumin seed, or jeera,
futures in India fell on Monday on expectations of increased
production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions, analysts said, and
fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices.
* At 3:05 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading 1
percent lower at 14,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Small supplies from the new crop have started at few
places. Overall production is expected to be higher than last
year because of increased area," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader
from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 251 rupees to 14,853
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were down, weighed by subdued demand from
overseas buyers, while the likelihood of increased supplies from
the new season crop in coming days dampened appetite.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* At 3:05 p.m., the February pepper contract was
down 0.58 percent at 30,015 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders, however, expect a likely drop in output and
lower-than-expected arrivals in spot will prevent a sharp fall
in prices.
* "Trend in pepper looks down because demand is poor from
both local and overseas buyers. Prices may fall further by
100-150 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 31,295 rupees per
100 kg, down 109 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were slightly up on some export demand,
although expectations of a bumper crop and higher supplies
restricted the upside.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.26 percent
higher at 4,670 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In the medium to long term, prices are expected to witness
selling pressure owing to fresh arrivals from the domestic
market," Angel Commodities said in its research note on Monday.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in
coming days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)