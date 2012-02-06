MUMBAI Feb 6 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell on Monday on expectations of increased production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions, analysts said, and fresh supplies are seen weighing on prices.

* At 3:05 p.m, the February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading 1 percent lower at 14,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Small supplies from the new crop have started at few places. Overall production is expected to be higher than last year because of increased area," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 251 rupees to 14,853 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down, weighed by subdued demand from overseas buyers, while the likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in coming days dampened appetite.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* At 3:05 p.m., the February pepper contract was down 0.58 percent at 30,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders, however, expect a likely drop in output and lower-than-expected arrivals in spot will prevent a sharp fall in prices.

* "Trend in pepper looks down because demand is poor from both local and overseas buyers. Prices may fall further by 100-150 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, pepper was at 31,295 rupees per 100 kg, down 109 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were slightly up on some export demand, although expectations of a bumper crop and higher supplies restricted the upside.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.26 percent higher at 4,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In the medium to long term, prices are expected to witness selling pressure owing to fresh arrivals from the domestic market," Angel Commodities said in its research note on Monday.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)