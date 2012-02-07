MUMBAI Feb 7 Pepper futures in India fell
on Tuesday due to sluggish demand from exporters and the
likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in
coming days, while expectations of lower output restricted the
fall, analysts said.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* At 2:56 p.m., the February pepper contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.12
percent at 29,645 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper prices in the intraday are expected to remain
sideways due lacklustre demand from the overseas and domestic
buyers," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.
* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 230 rupees to
31,065 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures edged down as fresh supplies
from the new crop started arriving in small quantities and on
expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area
under cultivation and favourable weather conditions, analysts
* At 2:56 p.m, the February jeera contract on the
NCDEX was trading 0.06 percent lower at 14,194 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in
the spot market but in a very limited quantities. Full fledged
arrivals will start after 10-15 days," said Jayesh Patel, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 109 rupees to 14,744
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were down on supplies from the new crop and
expectations of a bumper crop. However, some overseas demand
restricted the downside.
* The April turmeric contract was 0.17 percent lower
at 4,666 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric prices are likely to remain under pressure in
short term due to expectations of a bumper crop this year," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in the spot
market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming
days.
* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due
to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)