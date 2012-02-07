MUMBAI Feb 7 Pepper futures in India fell on Tuesday due to sluggish demand from exporters and the likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in coming days, while expectations of lower output restricted the fall, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* At 2:56 p.m., the February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.12 percent at 29,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper prices in the intraday are expected to remain sideways due lacklustre demand from the overseas and domestic buyers," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper fell 230 rupees to 31,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures edged down as fresh supplies from the new crop started arriving in small quantities and on expectations of a rise in production in 2012 due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions, analysts

* At 2:56 p.m, the February jeera contract on the NCDEX was trading 0.06 percent lower at 14,194 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop have started coming in the spot market but in a very limited quantities. Full fledged arrivals will start after 10-15 days," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera fell 109 rupees to 14,744 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were down on supplies from the new crop and expectations of a bumper crop. However, some overseas demand restricted the downside.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.17 percent lower at 4,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices are likely to remain under pressure in short term due to expectations of a bumper crop this year," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect higher production in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)